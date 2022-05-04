Celebration of Life Service for Albert “Sonny” Fend (June 4, 1935-Feb. 13, 2022) is Saturday, May 14, 2022. Visitation from 10:30-11:30 a.m., service at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch.
Please join us to celebrate the life of Sonny Fend on his farm (968 Freeman Road, Free Soil).
If you have a funny or uplifting story and are willing to share, we would love to hear it because as long as we remember him, a piece of him will always be with us. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.