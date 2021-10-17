Alden Russell Petersen, 96, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at home. He was born June 27, 1925, in Ludington, the son of Harry and Anna (Schott) Petersen.
Alden was a graduate of Ludington High School, class of 1944, after which he immediately entered the U.S. Navy where he served in the gulf pacific. During this time he was able to see Chang Kai Shek and Madam speak to the people.
Upon returning home, Alden worked for Electric Tamper and Equipment before starting at Dow Chemical Company where he retired after 37 years of employment.
On Sept. 1, 1951, Alden married Mary Jane Rawley during a double ceremony where brothers married sisters. In 1956 their daughter Callie was born. Alden became the first fire chief of Hamlin Township. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, gardening and woodworking. In 1982 Alden retired and enjoyed many years traveling in the camper and motorhome throughout the United States including Alaska, Canada, British Columbia and Mexico.
Alden is survived by his daughter Callie; granddaughter Amie (Jerry); great-granddaughters Emily and Haley; nephews Robert Petersen and Brian Petersen; and his sisters Marion Peterson and Shirley Presley.
Alden was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Petersen on Sept. 5, 2019; his grandson Alden Hamilton on Jan. 26, 2001; his brothers Delwyn Petersen and James Petersen; and his brothers-in-law Carl Peterson, Robert Rawley and Frank Rawley.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, is in charge of arrangements.