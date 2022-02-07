Alice A. Gordon, age 95, of Ludington, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 2, 2022.
Alice was born Jan. 20, 1927, in Ludington, the daughter of Hale D. and G. Ruth (Forbes) Slagle. She grew up in Eden Township and Scottville and graduated from Scottville High School with the class of 1944. Alice married William R. (Bill) Gordon on Oct. 17, 1950, in Central Lake, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 1995.
Alice worked for Ashley’s Dime Store in Scottville until the couple started a family. They lived on the family farm in Amber Township until 1993, when they relocated to Longfellow Towers in Ludington. Alice lived there for 26 years before moving in with her daughter and son-in-law in 2019. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville where she taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed participating in the Tuesday morning ladies’ Bible study and quilting group for Lutheran World Relief. Alice was also a member and past president of the Custer VFW Gold Bar Post No. 5096 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed many years of dining on Wednesdays with her Auxiliary friends, “the lunch bunch.” Years ago, she was also a member of the Amber Missionary Society. Alice loved her Detroit Tigers and watched every game.
In addition to her husband and parents, Alice was preceded in death by her brother Arlo D. Slagle, and an infant brother Earl.
Alice will be greatly missed by her son William M. (Teena) Gordon of Ann Arbor; her daughter Lori Alice (Joe) Holmes of Ludington; her grandchildren Sierra Holmes of Ludington, Emily (Erik) Measel of Oxford, Katie (Jacob) Church of Dexter and David (Amy Miller) McFarland of Whitmore Lake; and her great-grandchildren Logan William Measel, Leslie and Malaina Church and Tristan and Andrew McFarland. She will also be missed by her sister Mary Mattox of Scottville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held for Alice at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, at Our Savior Lutheran Church with her friend Rev. John Hansen officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Custer. Friends may visit with Alice’s family prior to the services from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Those who wish to remember Alice with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Our Savior Lutheran Church Quilters for Lutheran World Relief, or the Custer VFW Gold Bar Post No. 5096 Ladies Auxiliary.
Please visit Alice’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Alice for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.