Alice A. Gordon, aged 95, of Ludington, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 2, 2022. Funeral services will be held for Alice at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, at Our Savior Lutheran Church with her friend Rev. John Hansen officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Custer. Friends may visit with Alice’s family prior to the services from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Those who wish to remember Alice with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Our Savior Lutheran Church Quilters for Lutheran World Relief or the Custer VFW Gold Bar Post 5096 Ladies Auxiliary. Please visit Alice’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Alice for her family or to light a candle in her memory.
