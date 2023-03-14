Alice “Auntie” Ruth Kolberg, 93, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023. Alice was born June 15, 1929, the daughter of George and Elma (Leafstrand) Peterson. She was a 1948 graduate of North Muskegon High School. Alice married the love of her life, Clayton Kolberg.
She worked at the Clarke Machine Company, putting in over 25 years of service before her retirement. Alice was a wonderful aunt and loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed traveling to California to see her sister Georgia and spend time with family. You could often find Alice painting porcelain figures or getting coffee with her friends.
Alice is survived by her sister Georgia Nelson.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents George and Elma; brothers Bill and Cal; and sister Mary Moore.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.