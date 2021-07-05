Alice Cloutier, 84, of Ludington, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at home. She was born April 16, 1937, in Manistee, the daughter of Michael and Celia (Ozga) Jankowski.
Alice was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, playing cards and games. Most of all, she enjoyed being a “social butterfly” who genuinely loved people. She also loved being able to see her family grow and serving as a great role model for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had an extensive network of friends, including relatives, who were all very important to her.
Alice was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church where she was active in the Adoration Chapel.
On Oct. 25, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee, Alice married Robert “Bob” Cloutier, who survives her. She is also survived by her children Carol (Ken) Wagner of Cedar Springs, Cinda (Michael) Sobanksi of Ludington, Christy (Jay) Hemker of Ludington and Robert (Kathleen) Cloutier Jr. of Grand Haven; 11 grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and, her “sister” MaryAnn Yeager.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Michael, James and David; and, her infant brother Nickolas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will be in the Pere Marquette Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, where the Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com