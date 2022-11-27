Alice Grace Morse, age 81, of Free Soil, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Alice was born on Nov. 25, 1941, in Farwell, the daughter of Forest and Hazel (Shilling) Gilman and graduated from Custer High School with the class of 1959. While attending Custer school, Alice met Gerald Morse and they were united in marriage on April 30, 1960, at the Custer Baptist Church. Alice and Gerald have celebrated 62 blessed years by each other’s side.
Alice and Gerald loved to travel visiting every state in the union except for Hawaii, only because there was no highway to get there. They often visited Florida in the winter months spending time with three of their six children, and when the kids were younger, many summers included camping trips together. Alice and Gerald were longtime members of CrossRoads Church (formerly Custer Baptist) where Alice was in charge of the children’s nursery for over 40 years. In her down time, you could always find her enjoying a good book.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents Forest and Hazel Gilman; her brothers John Gilman and Melvin Gilman; and her brother-in-law Doug Klinger.
Along with her husband Gerald, Alice will be greatly missed by her children Robin (Doug) Thue of Homosassa Springs, Florida, Doug (Linda) Morse of Lecanto, Florida, Lorie (Rich) Miszewski of Fountain, Tina (Michael) Buffenbarger of Scottville, Tammy Morse of Homosassa Springs, Florida, and Cindy (Carl) Crawford of Big Rapids; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her sisters Norma Jean (Harold) Morse of Fountain, Jeannette Klinger of Ludington, Beverly (James) Mickevich of Fountain, Barb (Dave) Gleason of Beverly Hills, Florida, Joann (Greg) Dalman of Sun City, Arizona, and Mary (Jackie Gascho) Gilman of St. Augustine, Florida; her sister-in-law Shirley Gilman of Hertford, North Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many great friends.
Funeral services will be held for Alice at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at CrossRoads Church in Scottville with her pastor, Rev. Rich Chasse officiating. Burial will follow at Bachelor Cemetery in Fountain. Friends may meet with her family for a time of visitation on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Those who wish to remember Alice with a memorial donation are asked to please consider CrossRoads Church.
Please visit Alice’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Alice to share with her family, or to light a candle in her memory.