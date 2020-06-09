Alice Grace Williams was born April 11, 1931, in Montague. The daughter of Edwin R. and Alice (Deephouse) Nelson, she was a hard worker as a youth and graduated in the class of 1949 from Montague Township School.
She met Ramon C. Williams, the love of her life, and was married July 28, 1950. They enjoyed more than 60 years of marriage and were blessed with six children. Alice was active in 4-H and taught knitting, crocheting and sewing. Over the years many of her beautiful afghan blankets became treasures for those lucky enough to purchase one.
Alice worked for Giant Way Discount Store in Ludington prior to its opening until its closing date; she then went on to work many years at Nichols Drug Store in Scottville. After working for nearly 60 years, she decided to retire and enjoy home life.
Alice is survived by her children Randy (Carol), Terry, Robert (Jean), Michael (Vickie), Kathy (Ernie) Collins, Wesley (Tonya) Williams; sister Caroline DuBois; and 11 grandchildren Geoff Williams, Andrea, Jeremy (Jee), Rebecca (Bill) Hogenson, Joshua, Abigail, Christopher (Erin) Hernandez, Kerri (Jason) Szot, Jenny Anthony, Adam (April) Williams and Victoria Williams; and 17 great-grandchildren (the last of which, Landon Christopher Hernandez, was born on her 87th birthday).
Alice is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years; her beloved grandson Aaron Lee Williams; great-granddaughter Jaenelle Collins; sister Harriet Kassner; and brother Raymond Nelson.
Time is an unfriendly element. It seems as though there is never enough time to go around. Too many things left unfinished and too much left unsaid. We cherish each selfless moment you brought into our lives, and you will forever be missed.
Services for Alice G. Williams will be held on Friday, June 12, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Burial will immediately follow, with Reverend Bradley Bunn presiding.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to her beloved St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Please share your stories and memories of Alice at www.oakgroveludington.com.
Services have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.