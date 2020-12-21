Alice “Libby” Elizabeth Benson, 83, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. She was born July 5, 1937 the daughter of Kennard and Elizabeth Matthews.
In 1957, Libby married her childhood sweetheart Phil Benson. Together they were blessed with 63 years of marriage. Libby was a caretaker. She not only cared for her own children but also fostered countless children through the Catholic Social Services. She truly saw it as a ministry in her life. She enjoyed camping in her hometown of Ludington, but especially loved her peaceful view at their house on Brower Lake. The most important thing in her life was always her family. Libby was a spunky, funny, open-minded, loving woman. She will be deeply missed.
Libby is survived by her children Laura Milliken of White Lake, David and Laurie Benson and Martin Benson all of Grand Rapids; grandchildren Erin (Brandon) Pollack of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Allison (Matt) Nikitin of Howell, Matthew (Samantha Thompson) and Samuel Milliken all of White Lake; MaryRose and Cyril Benson of Grand Rapids; Taylor and Noah Wustman of Grand Rapids; and, great-grandchildren Reagan Milliken, Evelyn “Evey” Nikitin (and Baby Nikitin in March).
Libby was preceded in death by her husband Phil; her parents; and her two sisters Patty and Connie.
A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 4865 11 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, with Father Tony Russo officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of West Michigan.
Pederson Funeral Home of Rockford is caring for the family.