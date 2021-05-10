Alice Mae Wallace, aged 83, of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3 2021, in Winter Haven, Florida. Alice was born on Sept. 25, 1937, in Ludington, the daughter of Warren and Mary Genson.
Alice attended Nordhouse School and was a graduate of Ludington High School with the class of 1955. After graduation Alice found careers as a telephone operator with the General Telephone Company, and as a classroom aid and bus driver for the Intermediate School District.
Alice was a wonderful and loving mother who cherished her family and friends. She was an avid walker and loved golfing with her husband Charlie, playing her organ, writing, gardening, enjoying coffee in the mornings and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years Charles Ford Wallace; her sister and brother-in-law Helen and Charles Williams; and stepson Glen (Zip) Wallace.
Alice will be greatly missed by her five children Joni (Larry) Sholtey, Stanley (Patricia) Bogus, Ronald Bogus, Dennis (Allison) Bogus and Gary Bogus; four stepchildren Robert (Lisa) Wallace, Kathy (Tom) Shafer, Charles Warren Wallace, Claudia (Aaron) Wilkerson; 15 grandchildren Keeli Sholtey, Jacob Sholtey, Jason (Kim) Purdy, Tosha (Matt) Jones, Jamie Purdy, Tyler (Brittani) Bogus, Elliott Bogus, Alexis Bogus, Jesse Bogus, Bobbi Bogus, Donavan (Rebecca) Lee, Matt Shafer, Lauren (Melanie) Carnevale, Tommy Wallace and Taralyn Wallace; and several great-grandchildren. Alice will also be missed by her siblings Evelyn (Walter) Urban, Robert (Sue) Genson, and Sally Tushek; along with many nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Alice at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer with Rev. Dan DePew as celebrant. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery. Friends may meet with her family for a time of remembrance on Friday, May 21 from 10:00 am until time of Mass at St. Mary’s Church. Those who wish to remember Alice with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Habitat for Humanity.
Please visit Alice’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Alice for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.