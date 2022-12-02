Alice Marie Groters Slagter “Aunt La” Jones, 69, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Alice was born Nov. 16, 1953, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Marvin Groters Sr. and Patricia (Barker) Groters. She attended Northview High School, graduating in 1971, then attended Aquinas College. Alice graduated from Aquinas with an Associates of Business. Alice married her first husband, Raymond Slagter. After his passing, she married Phil Jones. Alice was a proud employee of Steelcase, dedicating almost 30 years to their business. She also worked for various doctors in Ludington including Dr. Fabaz, Dr. Gadzinski, and Dr. Kilpatrick.
Alice was a devoted member at St. Simon’s Catholic Church. She was a creative and crafty woman.
Whether she was quilting, baking, or sewing she was creating something as unique as she herself was.
Alice was a fierce lover of pigs! She collected many figurines of pigs over the years and displayed them lovingly in her home. She loved to be outdoors either gardening or visiting a favorite place of hers, Stearns beach in Ludington. Most of all she was a proud Democrat and hoped to see a better future for all.
Alice is survived by her son, Daniel Slagter and his partner Sean Stellow; siblings, Rod, Lynne, Jeanie, Pete, and Jennie; numerous nieces and nephews who were very much loved; neighbor, Mike Robbins; and Augie the dog and his dad Kevin Heil.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Sr. and Patricia (Barker) Groters and husbands, Raymond Slagter and Phil Jones.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with the Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 am. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband at Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Alice’s honor can be made to the American Lung Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com