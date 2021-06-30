Alice was born on her parents’ farm north of Ludington on March 30, 1921. She was her parents’ sixth (of seven) child.
She graduated from Ludington High School in 1938. Her father, Dole Thompson, lived to be 100 years old and died a few days after achieving that feat.
Alice, true to her love for her father, and her determined character, vowed that she, too, would live to be 100, and for longer than her father.
She achieved that goal by living until June 9, 2021. She died in Williamston while gazing at a photo of her only child, Sandra Gaston McIntyre, who herself had tragically died at Christmas time in 1992 at age 51.
Alice was a deeply religious person who suffered three terrible tragedies during her life. She married Richard Gaston while they were both in their twenties. Her daughter, Sandy, was born shortly thereafter. This young family drove to Ludingotn to spend Christmas with Alice’s family in 1946 when Sandy was five years old. During their return trip to their home in the Detroit area, a vehicle crossed the center line on a roadway near Howell causing a terrible head-on collision with the Gaston vehicle. Richard “Dick” was killed instantly. Alice was thrown through the front windshield of the vehicle. Seat belts were not yet available in the 1940s. Alice suffered serious facial and other injuries. Sandy, who was in the back seat of the vehicle, was not injured. When the police arrived, they found Sandy walking around the car, crying for her parents.
Alice was hospitalized and unable to attend her husband’s funeral in Kansas where he was born and buried. She was a widow in her twenties, with a young child to love and raise. Her faith was strong.
Fortunately, her large family was there to support her and did so over the years.
Years later, Alice met and married Norman Maas, and raised Sandy in the Detroit area. Mr. Maas died in Florida shortly before Alice returned to Michigan a few years ago.
Ironically, while staying with one of her sisters in Livonia shortly after her first husband’s death in 1946, she and Sandy met a family who lived next to that sister, the McIntyres.
In 1964 Sandy married one of the sons of that family, and she presented Alice with four grandsons who came to know and love Alice as “grandma.” All of her grandchildren and her son-in-law grew to love her and will miss her terribly now that she is with both of her husbands and her daughter Sandy in Heaven.
Alice and Sandy were both practicing Christians. Both created and donated hundreds of gifts to others which they sewed on their very busy sewing machines over the years.
Alice never was heard to complain about losing two husbands and her only child during her lifetime. She will be buried in Ludington with Norman Maas and will never be forgotten by those who loved her.