Allan Marshall Carlson passed away after a full life on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Ludington, at the age of 91.
Allan was born on Oct. 14, 1930, in Duluth, Minnesota, the only child of Alice (Nelson) and Levine Carlson. He graduated from University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1952 with a double major in chemistry and math and went on to earn a graduate degree in chemistry at University of Minnesota. He married his Duluth Central High School sweetheart Helen (Huttunen) in 1950. After moving to Midland, he began his long career with Dow Chemical Company. Allan and Helen welcomed three children into their family and eventually made their home in Ludington. After his career took them to Berea, Ohio, and Ashland, Kentucky, for several years, they returned to Ludington in retirement.
Allan’s children remember him as a kind and supportive father who believed in them and encouraged them to pursue their goals. His grandchildren fondly remember visits with “Beach Grandpa” in Ludington around July 4, and the oatmeal-chocolate chip cookies he baked (with a chemist’s precision) that they dubbed “grandpa cookies.”
Allan had a life-long love for music. He loved to tell stories, sharing favorites from his childhood often enough that most of his family could retell them. Allan and Helen enjoyed traveling together, especially after they retired. He took up golf in his 40s and enjoyed the game until shortly before his death. He loved to go for rides as often as he could get someone to take him, and especially enjoyed his beloved Lake Michigan beach at Stearns Park, the Ludington State Park and Hamlin Lake – Duneview.
Allan was an active and dedicated member of the United Methodist Church, serving the church in many ways for more than 60 years. He was active in community service throughout his life, with his contributions including serving on the Ludington School Board, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, serving as an active member of The Optimist Club in Ludington and as a volunteer and board member of Youth for Christ. He was honored by Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital in 2019 with their Justus and Paulina Stearns Legacy Award for his many contributions to the community and to the hospital, where he volunteered for 25 years.
Allan genuinely cared about people and wanted to get to know them. He saw the good in everyone.
Allan is preceded in death by his beloved wife Helen, parents Alice and Levine Carlson, beloved sister-in-law and brother-in-law Elma and Ernie Petaja, dear cousin Nancy Browning,and son-in-law Phillip Witt.
He is survived by his children Karen (Dennis) Genson, Kris Witt (Bob Dutton) and Eric (Cammie) Carlson; grandchildren Sam (Kirsten) Genson, Sarah Genson, Amy (Melissa) Lidderdale-Byerley, Maya Witt, Theo Witt, Emma Carlson, Maria Witt-Kelly (Matt Kelly) and Phoebe Carlson; great-grandchildren Grace, Sawyer, Charlotte and Quinn; nieces Elaine Meier, Elinor Deemer and Eileen (Terry) Hargrave and their families; cousins Bob (Judy) Nelson, Sue (Ralph) Hulseman and Mary Nemeth, as well as many lifelong friends, relatives and loving special friend and companion Judy Bach.
The family would like to thank the many people who provided loving care for Allan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 E. Bryant Road, Ludington, MI 49431; HELP-Ministry, P.O. Box 97, Ludington, MI 49431 or Hart Community Performing Arts Association, P.O. Box 7, Hart, MI 49420.
Allan’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 E. Bryant Road in Ludington. Family will receive friends and family for visitation starting at 10 a.m., with memorial service to begin at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.