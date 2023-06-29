Allan Webster Croff, 77, of Ludington, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, June 21, 2023, with his loving family by his side. He was born Sept. 21, 1945, in Detroit, the son of Harry and Gwendolyn (Morgan) Croff.
Allan served in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman stationed in San Diego and the Philippines.
A wonderful and caring husband and father, Allan was always ready to lend a helping hand, whether for fixing something, building something, moving, stacking hay, farmsitting, or anything else that came up. He had a knack for tackling home improvement projects including drywall, painting, constructing multi-level decks, and even building his retirement home. Allan always had a vision for the next project.
In his spare time, Allan liked reading, engaging in conversation, and being an armchair Jeopardy contestant. He also found pleasure in nature and being outdoors, soaking in the sun, kayaking, biking, hiking, and an occasional game of disc golf. He loved playing cards and board games with his family even though he didn’t really have a favorite game as he was happy to just go along with what everyone else wanted.
Allan is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Nancy; his daughter Allison (Todd) Sluis; his granddaughters Quincy and Keelyn; his sister Alice Croff; his sisters-in-law Sharon (Cal) Westerhof, Kathlyn Coenen and Marlene (Tosin) Abosede; and several nieces and nephews.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Ann, Judy, Jill and Stephen.
Per Allan’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private burial will be held at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, is in charge of arrangements.