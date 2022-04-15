Alma Roselyn Rhinebolt, aged 82, of Scottville, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Alma was born on June 27, 1939, in Scottville, the daughter of Ai William and Pearl Mildred (Buffenbarger) Durham. On June 1, 1957, she married Frederick Galen Rhinebolt and they celebrated 63 years together before Fred preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2020. Alma was also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers and sisters Iola (Frank) Loss of Ludington, Everett “Bud” (Sandra) Durham of Scottville, Loyde (Catherine) Durham of Ludington, Patricia (James) Fisk of Manistee and her infant brother Wilfred Durham; her niece Darlene Sorensen; and, her nephew Bruce Durham.
Alma was a lifelong resident of Scottville, attended Scottville Public Schools, and lived in the same home where she was born and grew up. She and Fred were former members of Custer Baptist Church and currently were members of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Ludington. Alma loved to play the organ and played for services at both churches for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, but found her greatest joy in the presence of her family. At times, she was a caretaker for several other children besides her own, always willing to welcome another child into her care — helping out family.
Alma will be greatly missed by her daughter Susanna (Gary) Rogers of Ludington; her sons Benjamin Rhinebolt of Scottville and Andrew (Rebecca) Rhinebolt of Hart; her grandchildren Amber (Ken) Keller, Jessyka Englebrecht, David Englebrecht, Ryan (Brooke) Austin, Miranda (Skyler) McLain and Devon Yantis; several great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Betty Billings of Ludington; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Alma’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Ludington with her pastor, Rev. Brian Blount officiating. Friends may greet her family from 10–11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville. Those who wish to remember Alma with a memorial donation are asked to please consider either Lighthouse Baptist Church or Hospice of Michigan.
