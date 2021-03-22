Alvin (Al) Hardman was born July 17, 1942, and passed away peacefully on March 20, 2021, after battling lung issues.
He is survived by his beloved wife Carole, his five children Kim Trent (David), Tim Kroeze (Megan), Karen Schrock (Kevin), Ted Kroeze (Brande) and Jennifer Conner (Rick). He has 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his brother Stan Hardman, sister Dorothy Gibbons (Floyd) and brother Larry Hardman. Also, his beloved dog Maddie. No services to be held.