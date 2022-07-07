Alvin L. Padgett, 74, entered into rest on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. He was born in Ludington to Charles Edwin and Viola Hargreaves Padgett. He graduated from Mason County Central High School in 1965 and subsequently served two years in the U.S. Army as truckmaster stationed in Quarry Heights, Canal Zone during the Vietnam War. After an honorable discharge, he studied business administration at West Shore Community College and retired from Gainey Transportation Services, Inc. in 2005. He was a mechanical buff who enjoyed tinkering with cars and, in his youth, enjoyed participating in demolition derby events. He was quick with a laugh or a joke and loved spending time with friends and family. He was known for going above and beyond to help others in need. In retirement, he gave of his time weekly to the Mount Pleasant Food Ministry to assist those with food insecurity. He will be missed by his daughter Debra Brock (Chris); grandsons Wade, Ben and Caleb; his former spouse and friend Trudy Goad; his siblings Ervin (Peggy) Padgett and Ella Lemire; his sisters-in-law Connie Padgett and Joyce Radtke (Harold); his brother-in-law Leonard Corey; his aunts Marion Hargreaves and Charlotte Mowery; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Edwin Padgett, Ernest Padgett and Arlene Corey and his brother-in-law Richard Lemire. A Celebration of Alvin’s Life will be held in his hometown of Ludington for family and close friends on a date yet to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory directed to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org or any charity benefitting veterans.
