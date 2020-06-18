Alyce Marie Gowell, age 83, of Ludington passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born Sept. 4, 1936 in Saginaw to Anor and Gladys (Callison) Johnson.
Alyce made a home for her husband and three sons. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Alyce was well known for her quilts. Many friends and family were gifted with them over the years.
Alyce is survived by her husband, Robert; her three sons, Michael, John and Jeffrey; her grandchildren, Jennifer Melling, Natasha Morrison, Josh Long, Emily Long and Daniel Gowell; and her seven great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Alyce was preceded in death by her brother, Neil Johnson, and her sister, Ruth Ernst.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.