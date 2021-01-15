Amanda Elaine Mulligan, age 27, of Ludington, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. She was born Aug. 12, 1993, to John and Virginia (Allen) Mulligan. Amanda graduated from Mason County Central in 2010.
She was a caring and compassionate person, always willing to help someone out. She was involved with her church, Radiant Church. Amanda loved country music, walks in the woods or at the beach. She also enjoyed adult coloring books. The most important thing in Amanda’s life was her daughter, Kayleana. The bond between the two of them was strong.
Amanda will be greatly missed by her parents John and Ginny Mulligan; her daughter Kayleana Mulligan; her three siblings Krystal (Brandon) Jablonski, John (Nicole) Mulligan II and Patrick Mulligan; her paternal grandfather Patrick Mulligan; and, many nieces and nephews.
Amanda was preceded in death by her nephew Timothy Mulligan.
A funeral will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 11 a.m. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to assist with her funeral expenses. Donations may be placed on the funeral home website at www.oakgroveludington.com or by check to the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.