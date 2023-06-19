Amelia “Amy” Canales Hartley, 61, of Scottville, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Amy was born on June 18, 1961, in Manila, Philippines, the daughter of Valentine Canales Sr. and Venancia Canales. On March 8, 2002, she married Gordon Leon Hartley, where they shared one son together, Kiko.
Amy was a member of Prayer and Praise Assembly of God Church. She served as a missionary in the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, and China. She found her greatest joys in life was Her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and her family.
Amy is survived by her son Kiko Rei Hartley; grandson Alexander Shook; guardians Kendel and Erika (Post) Trim all of Ludington; sisters, Leticia Canales (Anding) Jacob, Milagros Canales (Antonio) Zamora, Remedios Canales (Mario) De Leon, Imelda Canales, Edna Canales (Roy) Aquino, and Zenaida Canales Navalesca; brothers, Valentine Canales Jr. and Jimmy Canales, all of the Philippines; mother in-law, Evelyn (Gould) Hartley; sisters in-law, Kathy Hartley, Karol (Alan) Erickson, and Stacy (Ayers) Hartley; her selfless and devoted friends during her long illness, Sandra Garber, Susan Denny, and Lena Bluestein; and loved and missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Amy was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Leon Hartley; parents Valentine and Venancia Canales; father in-law Kenneth Leo Hartley Sr.; and brother in-law Kenneth Leo “Skip” Hartley Jr.
A special thank you to the staff of Willowbrook Care Home who cared for her during her illness and kept her comfortable, loved and able to live in dignity.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Prayer and Praise Assembly of God Church in Ludington. A time of fellowship will follow the service with appetizers and snacks.
Memorial contributions may be made to Prayer and Praise Church Assembly of God Church.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.