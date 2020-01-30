Amy, age 85, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, Jan 28, 2020 at home. She was born in Cadillac on March 1, 1934.
Amy lived most of her full life at Kistlercrest Farms, where she was a strong partner in the fields, garden, orchards, and sugar bush with her husband Dan. She loved her family fiercely and tenderly as the occasion demanded, and truly delighted in each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As her family grew, each new “in-law” was welcomed with open arms and gratitude for joining “the Kistler Clan.”
Her “golden voice” was a gift to her community, as she sang for many weddings and local church services. She was a faithful member of St. Paul UM church, where she sang in the church choir. She also loved her years singing with the Melodiers, Sweet Adelines and Musical Ensemble.
Amy (along with her famous apple bars, cherry and apple pies), will be greatly missed by her husband of 67 years, Dan Kistler; sons and daughters Tom Kistler, Ron (Sue) Kistler, Mary Ann (Steve) Ruberg, and Joy (Wei) Chung; grandchildren Mandy Kistler, Lynnae (Brian) Day, Dan (Katie) Ruberg, Meagan (Kyle) Stalter, Alayna Ruberg (Don Atkins), Justin (Amanda) Kistler, Jesse Kistler (Dan Burke), Joel Ruberg (Jen DeMint), Kathryn (Matt) Durante, and eight great- grandchildren.
Also surviving are sisters Bud and Dilly: Beverly Gavigan, Dolores (Kenway) Smith; sister-in-law Judy Loomis, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Roland and Jeannie Kistler, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Beatrice Loomis; brothers, Jerome and Terrance Loomis, and parents-in-law Maurice and Etta Kistler.
A celebration of Amy’s life will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at noon, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Family will greet guests starting at 11 a.m, and a luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul UM church, Hospice of Michigan, or The Friends of Ludington State Park.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Amy at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
