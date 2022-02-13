Amy Bree Eastway, 41, of Shelby, passed away on Feb. 11, 2022. Amy was born in Ludington on Sept. 28, 1980, to Doris Eastway. She graduated from Ludington High School. Amy worked a short time for Dimensions. She loved to do arts, crafts and sewing, and loved giving those things to others. Amy will be remembered for her bright red hair and beautiful smile. She is survived by her aunt Dixie Williams and uncles Mike, Joe and Todd (Dottie) Eastway. Also many cousins and other relatives as well as her caregivers at Rose Home and her beloved dog Pattypooh.
Amy was proceeded in death by her mom Doris, grandparents Archie and Alice Eastway, aunt Frances and uncle Frank.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to help with final expenses to Beacon Funeral Home at 309 S. Washington Ave., Ludington, MI.
Celebration of life later this year.