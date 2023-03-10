Andre Denard Thomas, age 41, of Free Soil, passed away at home on Monday, March 6, 2023.
He was born on Aug. 29, 1981, in Grand Rapids, the son of Ronnie Thomas and Brenda Arnett. He served our country in U.S. Army from May 25, 2007 to Nov. 4, 2011 with an honorable discharge.
In his younger years, Andre loved working and helping his granny and pawpaw. Growing up Andre worked on his dad (Jerome Rybicki) farm, since he left his dad’s farm, he always wanted to have a farm of his own. In 2020 his dream came true when he was able to buy his own farm. He loved working with the cattle and driving his John Deere tractor. Andre also loved having a bonfire surrounded by friends and family. He had no shortage of love to give, and was always willing to help others.
He is survived by his husband Nolan M. Lenard Thomas; parents Ronnie Thomas, Jerome Rybicki; and Brenda Arnett, Denyia Arnett, Bre Arnett, Ronnie Thomas Jr. and Jaivion Arnett; niece Brielle Lofgren and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Andre is preceded in death by his uncle Phillip Thomas; mom Shirley Rybicki; grandparents Fred and Roseanne Thomas and Jim and Norma Arnett; aunt Joyce Dixson; and best friend Monique Dixion.
A Celebration of Andre’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2022 at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with pastors Bill and Laurie Willis officiating, where Military Honors will be conducted by the members of the Manistee County United Veterans Council Ritual Team.
Visitation for family and friends will be at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee on Wednesday evening, from 6-9 p.m. and on Thursday morning from one hour prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.