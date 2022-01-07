Andrea Lynn Hummer, 37, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at home after a short battle with cancer. She was born June 24, 1984, in Elkhart, Indiana.
Andrea worked for Dimensions Unlimited and Yada Yada Resale. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts and watching John Wayne movies. Andrea was a member of the Area 24 Special Olympics for more than 20 years. Her favorite activity was bowling every Tuesday morning.
Andrea is survived by her mother Cindy Hummer of Ludington; her grandmother Betty Stroup of Irons; her sister Alycia Hummer; her half-brother Alan (Dana) Hummer; and, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Andrea’s life will be held at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.