Angela Bartlett, 85, of Ludington, passed away May 9, 2023. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 19, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will begin at noon. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
