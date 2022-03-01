Ann Lawson Smith, age 61, of Pentwater, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Feb. 23, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born March 17, 1960, in Sullivan, Indiana, the oldest daughter of William Tilson and Glee Hook Tilson. Ann received her bachelor’s degree from IUPUI in occupational therapy in 1983. Ann married Kevin Smith on Oct. 11, 1997.
After her retirement from Indiana University in 2019, Ann and her husband Kevin Smith relocated from Bloomington, Indiana, to Pentwater where she quickly made dear friends. Ann and Kevin worked to create their dream lake cottage where they cherished sunrises and sunsets over Bass Lake and hosted grandchildren for memorable vacations. A loving mother and grandmother, Ann never missed a chance to celebrate an occasion in her children and grandchildren’s lives.
She is survived by her husband Kevin Smith of Pentwater; son Benjamin C. Lawson (wife Sally Ronald), son Gregory A. Lawson (wife Emily Lawson), stepdaughter Heather Taylor (husband: Trever), stepson Andrew Smith (wife Megan); grandchildren Adelyn Taylor, Beatrice Lawson, Jack Lawson and Cora Lawson; sister Lucy Tilson Boenitz (husband Tom Boenitz); nephews William Harlan and Sam Harlan; great-nephew Malcolm Harlan; and great-niece Melody Harlan. She was preceded in death by her mother and her father and her niece Emma Harlan.
In lieu of flowers, please send any charitable donation in Ann’s name Spectrum Health Angel Fund.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington