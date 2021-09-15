Ann Marie Brickey, age 70, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Elaine Rader; and brothers Leon and David Rader. Ann is survived by her husband of 19 years, Herb Brickey; her daughters Shannon (Ron) Whitney and Heather (Ryan) Hooper; stepchildren Jason (Jenny), BJ and Heather Brickey; four grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; one stepgreat-grandchild; brother James Rader; along with many nieces and nephews. She was a true lover of the outdoors. Ann cared for any animal big or small. Her heart and hands were always open to anyone in need or of help. She touched the lives of so many people. Ann’s love, support and smile were a blessing to each of us. Her request was to have no service and to remember her in the way she was. We ask instead of sending flowers to kindly donate to Wildlife Rehab Center, 1504 Union Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505.
