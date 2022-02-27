Ann Smith, 61, of Pentwater, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at noon. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

