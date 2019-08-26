Ann T. Stahelin, age 88, of Ludington passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 after a long illness. Ann Therese Montcalm was born Oct. 24, 1930 in Munising to Edward and Minnie (Beauparland) Montcalm. She was their last surviving child.
Ann taught for many years in the Ludington School system as an elementary and learning disabilities teacher before she retired. She was a devout Catholic, active in the VFW Auxiliary and the local active and retired teacher’s organization. After her retirement, Ann traveled to New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and the Panama Canal. She also traveled extensively throughout the U.S. including Alaska.
Ann enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, Bridge, decorating wedding cakes, sewing and spending time with her friends.
She is survived by her three children, Brent (Brenda) Stahelin of Texas, Mark Stahelin of Missouri, and Beth (Bert) LaChance of New Hampshire; her five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her 10 brothers and sisters and her husband, Elmer V. Stahelin.
A mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of donor’s choice supporting dementia and Alzheimer’s research.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.