Anne Estle, 84, of Plainfield, Indiana, passed away on July 23, 2022. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 29, 1938, to the late Guy and Gertrude Highley. Anne received a bachelor’s degree in arts from Western Michigan University. She was a loving mother, grandmother and a dedicated homemaker. Anne enjoyed art and singing in her free time. She was an accomplished hammered dulcimer player. Anne loved spending time with her family. Memorial services will be Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 12 p.m. in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home where friends may visit from 11 a.m. until time of service. Survivors include her sons Scott (Patricia) and Todd Bruveris; three grandchildren; and, stepchildren Mary, Jim and Mike.
