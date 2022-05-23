Anne M. Masten, age 102, of Ludington, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 22, 2022. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, at St. Simon Catholic Church, with the Rev. Fr. Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, ww.oakgroveludington.com.
