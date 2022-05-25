Anne (Motyka) Masten, age 102, of Ludington, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Anne was born in Knowlton, Wisconsin, on Jan. 8, 1920, the daughter of parents, John and Stephanie (Sadrakula) Motyka. Her parents emigrated from Poland in the early 1900s.Her family moved to the Ludington area when she was a baby and, for the rest of her life, Anne called Ludington home.
Anne went to grade school at Eagle School and Lincoln Valley School, and graduated from St. Simon High School in 1937. After graduation, she continued her education at the Grand Rapids School of Cosmetology. She was proud of her work as a beautician at Mabel Debeck’s Salon in Ludington, during the World War II years.
After high school, she met and fell in love with Everett Masten from Ludington. She and Everett were married on Oct. 14,1942, in California. After moving back to Ludington,they had three daughters who were raised on their cherry farm, south of Ludington, on Brunson Road.
Anne gave back to her community in many ways throughout her long life of 102 years. She was a life-long member of the Catholic Daughters, a Girl Scout leader, a 4-H leader, a Pink Lady at the hospital, she made Teddy Bears for patients in the hospital and sewed dresses for the little girls in Haiti. Even in her last year of life, she saved the money she made playing bingo at Oakview Medical Center to give to the St. Simon Church Lenten collection.
Anne enjoyed many wonderful travels in her life. She and Everett, during their “Golden Years,” spent their winters in Zapata, Texas, and traveled to Europe. In her 80s, after her husband’s death, she traveled to Poland to find her father, John Motyka’s family farm. The farm and relatives were found, including the old well her father drank from. She went back to Poland a year later for a relative’s wedding, a “true” Polish wedding.
Anne was very smart and could create or fix almost anything. She had many talents, including growing wonderful vegetable and flower gardens, bowling, quilting with a group of Ludington women and sewing. She was accomplished enough to sew all of her daughters’ wedding and brides maids’ dresses. She will always be remembered for cooking fabulous holiday meals for her family well into her 80s, fishing with her husband Everett and sister Sophie, and playing cards with friends from Ludington, and winning most of her games of “Kings around the Corner” with her daughters, until Easter 2022.
She spent the last nearly five years of her life at Oakview Medical Center of Ludington. The family cannot give enough praise to the staff for their caring, encouraging, activity-driven care, which Anne appreciated so much.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents and husband as well as her brothers, sisters, brothers- and sisters-in-law. They were Sophie (Elmer Rummer) and her brothers Stanley (Margaret Johnson), Walter (Lorraine Sniegowski) and Joseph (Jean Garlock); Everett Masten’s parents Curtis and Lenore (Lake) Masten; and brothers Robert (Phyllis Hansen) Masten and Dale (Jacqueline Tiedeman) Masten.
Anne is survived by her daughters Patricia (Gary) Engblade of Montague, Joanne (John) Duquette of Ludington and Judy (Frank) Lee of Whitehall; grandchildren David (Amanda) Engblade of Chicago, Jennifer (Eric) Truszkowski of Traverse City, Joy (Marc) Lovell of Bishop, California, Lee (Jessica) Hinds of Midland and Frank Alvin Lee of Los Angeles, California. Her great-grandchildren are Brooke, Cole, Zack and Emily Truszkowski, and Evelyn and Zeke Engblade. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law Anne Sarto Motyka. Her first cousin, who was like a sister to her, Rose Forman, also survives.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Lakeshore Food Club, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Anne will be laid to rest next to her husband at Pere Marquette Cemetery in Ludington.
