Anne Prill, age 83, of Whitehall, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. She was born Nov. 29, 1937 in Ludington, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy Leedham, sister to Ross Leedham.
Anne graduated from Ludington High School in 1955 and attended Western Michigan University for three years. Anne took piano lessons for 16 years and could play beautifully. Anne married Ronald Prill on April 20, 1957. He preceded her in death on Sept. 5 of this year.
Anne had a smile that was contagious. She was always doing things to help others and helping her community. She was a hostess for the Welcome Wagon of Whitehall Township. Anne was the deputy clerk for the Whitehall Township for more than 30 years. Anne was employed with Whitehall Schools for 19 years where she worked as a paraprofessional. She organized the Students Against Drugs, sold popcorn on Fridays to earn money to take the group on field trips and have guest speakers. She was a confidant to some students. She was a friend to all. After retiring from school, she worked at the General Store downtown Whitehall, which she truly enjoyed.
Anne enjoyed being involved with the Red Hats, doing parades and having spring luncheons at the Michillanda Beach Lodge. Anne loved playing cards. She was a member of bridge clubs and the neighborhood Bunco Club. Weekend nights, you could usually find her with her husband and friends playing card games.
Saturday afternoons you would find her having lunch and coffee with her good friends. In the early years of the Coffee Shop in Whitehall, you could find them sitting in the corner sharing their weeks activities with each other.
Anne had the gift of knitting beautiful sweaters and afghans. In her later years you would find her knitting dish cloths. She would give them away to anyone who was near when she would finish one. She was a very giving person in so many ways.
She is survived by her daughters Barbara (Mark) Huston of Anaheim Hills, California, and Linda (Mike) Babb of Kalamazoo and her granddaughters Shelby Barlow, Erica Huston and Lauryn Huston.
Private services will be held and Anne will be laid to rest next to Ron at Benona Township Cemetery in Oceana County. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.