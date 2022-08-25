Annette passed peacefully at home with family after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Annette was born in Grant to John and Lizzie Mae Knudsen. She graduated from Glen Arbor High school in 1969. After graduation, she attended Northern Michigan University in Marquette where she obtained a degree in practical nursing.
On Jan. 28, 1978, she married Terry Stewart in Scottville, and they went on to have two children, Holly and Ted. In 1986, the family moved to Springfield, Oregon, where they owned and operated a five-person adult foster care home until 1993 when they moved to Clayton, Wisconsin. After retirement, they settled in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin.
In her free time, Annette enjoyed watching home makeover shows, doing crossword puzzles, collecting gemstones and jewelry and most importantly, enjoyed spending time with her four granddaughters.
Her grandchildren paid this tribute to her:
“She never took no for an answer. She always made sure that everyone else was taken care of and had everything they needed before she would take care of herself. She was the most giving and loving person that we have ever known.”
Annette was preceded in death by her father John Knudsen and sisters Cathy Grandstaff and Martha (Marti) Collins.
Annette is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Terry Stewart; daughter Holly (Travis) Krueger of Clayton, Wisconsin; son Ted Stewart of Montana; mother Lizzie Mae Knudsen of Traverse City; sister Jeanette (Richard) Jones of Honor; brother Stanley Knudsen of Montana; sister Patricia “Patti” Knudsen; four granddaughters Juliann Jeska, Hailie Jeska, Ella Krueger and Macy Krueger; and, multiple nieces and nephews.
A private family gathering will be held at a later time.