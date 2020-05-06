Anthony Ray Bennett, age 31, of Ludington, formerly of Palmersville, Tennessee, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home. Anthony was born on Aug. 16, 1988, in Martin, Tennessee, to Terina Howard and John Bennett. Anthony married Ashley Verboam on July 7, 2016 at Sterns Park in Ludington. Anthony worked as a line leader at House of Flavors. In his free time he enjoyed playing disc golf, building things, spending time with family, and being outdoors.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Ashley Bennett; his two children, Ayden and Izabella Bennett; his stepchildren Gabriella Loomis, Madison Carroll, Elizabeth Carroll and Ralph Carroll IV; his parents, Terina (Mike) Jones, John (Christine) Bennett; his sisters, Katerina Bone, Dominique Bennett, Leah (Dey) Jones, Ashley Sims and Mary (Curtis) Jones; his brothers, Jeffery (Gracie) Jones and Ian Bennett; his stepsister, Annastacia Chandler and his stepbrother, Matthew Chandler.
Anthony is preceded in death by his two grandmothers, Juanita Sedillo and Johnie Denton, and also his uncle Jeff Howard.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family.