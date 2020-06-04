Anthony “Sonny” Balakavage, aged 88, of Fremont, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Anthony was born on June 16, 1931, the son of Adam and Mary (Kemazis) Balakavage and grew up at the family farm on Hansen Road, northeast of Custer. He attended the McClellan School with his sisters and enjoyed working on the farm, especially during haying season.
“Sonny” as he was called, was an extremely hard worker when given a task. This quality served him well, as he participated for over 20 years in cross country skiing with the Winter Special Olympics. With more than 1,200 participants, at age 70 he won the top honor, the prestigious “Rick Vandersloot” Award. Sonny resided for many years at the Deerfield Home in Fremont and was preceded in death by his father Adam (1942), mother Mary (1966), his sisters Eva (1955), Alice (1984), Francis (1997) and Agnes (2007). He will be lovingly remembered by his sister Antoinette Benak, his nephew Roger Budzynski, and nieces Nancy Selby, Mary Becker and Barb Bergstrom.
Private graveside services will be held for Anthony at St Mary’s Cemetery in Custer. Those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Anthony are asked to consider the Michigan Special Olympics.
