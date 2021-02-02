Arie (Arco) Vree, age 77, of Ludington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Arie was born Oct. 23, 1943 in Weesp, The Netherlands to Albert and Minnie Vree.
Arie graduated from Western Michigan University. He taught foreign language for Hemlock Public Schools for 25 years before retiring and moving to Ludington in 2000. Once settled in Ludington, he took on a role as part-time professor at West Shore Community College where he taught German. After his passing, an abundance of former students commented on what an inspiration he was to them, how knowledgeable he was of virtually everything and the profound effect he had on their lives.
Arco loved riding his orange ‘Fat Bike’ 20 miles a day around Ludington. He became known for posting a variety pictures and write-ups summarizing interesting scenes he discovered on his rides.
His children were his pride and joy; as well as and his grandson, Cooper, who he adored. He was looking forward to the upcoming birth of his granddaughter (Parker Arie Lynch); who is aptly named after him.
In addition to riding his bike, his constant loyal companion was his dog Cleo who sat by his chair every morning as he read numerous newspapers (in multiple languages) while listening to classical music over a cup of coffee.
Besides his wife (Mary) of 40 years, he is survived by his daughter Theresa (Andrew) Lynch, son Adam (Kristina) Vree in Houston, grandson Cooper Ian Lynch, his sister Anke (Phil) Pearson, brother Jay (Sheri) Vree and brother Keith (Marci) Vree from Grand Rapids. Arie also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who he admired and enjoyed visiting with and discussing world events.
Arie was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Minnie Vree.
Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arie‘s name may be directed to the Lakeshore Food Club in Ludington or the Ludington Senior Center. Donation links below:
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.