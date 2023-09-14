Arlene A. (Auguston) Hanson, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
Arlene was born on Sept. 15, 1922, the daughter of Arthur W. and Esther (Peterson) Auguston. In 1940, she graduated from Ludington High School. On April 26, 1947, she married Raymond C. Hanson.
Arlene was very active until her passing. She loved doing yard work, walking, and crafting.
Arlene is survived by her three sons Raymond, David, and Thomas; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Sr.; daughter Marsha Hanson Jones; son Michael Hanson; and her parents Arthur and Esther Auguston.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, beginning at noon at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington www.OakGroveLudington.com.