Arlene Ann McFeaters Springer, 86, of Ludington, formerly of Sterling Heights, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. She was born July 6, 1937, in Detroit, the daughter of August and Eva (Stelzel) McFeaters.
Arlene worked as an art teacher for the Grosse Pointe Schools for many years, and also headed up Detroit Photo Shows backdrops. Arlene also worked as an interior designer for Art Van Furniture. In her later years she owned a gift shop called Forgone Treasures where she put her heart and soul into decorating the store for all the holidays.
In her spare time Arlene loved antique shopping, gardening, going to flea markets and decorating her home for every season and holiday.
On Oct. 10, 1975, Arlene married Donald E. Springer Sr. at the Justice of the Peace in Toledo, Ohio. They were married 47 years before Donald’s death in August 2022. She was a devoted and loving wife, and an adoring sister to her brother, Dennis, and a wonderful aunt to Brent, Mark and Kevin.
Arlene was also stepmother to Donald’s five children Donald (Debi) Springer Jr. of Angola, Indiana, John Springer of Redford, Jim (Laura) Springer of Dearborn Heights and Susan (Steve) D’Arcangelo of Ludington; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, stepson Thomas, sister Dolores, and her brother Calvin.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.