Arlene Bernadette Waite Johns passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on April 14, 2022, after a short stay at Oakview Medical Care in Ludington. Arlene was born to Joseph and Marjorie Garnett Raymond on Jan. 16, 1928, in Luther.
She grew up on her grandparents’ centennial farm in Luther, played high school basketball four years and graduated valedictorian in 1945. After a short time working in Grand Rapids, she returned to Luther to help in her parents’ grocery store.
Later that year, Arlene married her high school sweetheart, Don Waite of Irons and Ludington, while he was home on leave from the U.S. Army. When he was honorably discharged from the service, they worked together in the family store and grew their family — daughters Michelle and Terri and son Craig.
When the family store closed in 1956, Arlene and Don moved their family to Ludington where Arlene worked at Plumbs Grocery store and Don became an agent for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance. In 1975, they moved to Don’s deceased parents’ home at Bass Lake, Irons until Don’s passing in 1985. They were married for 40 wonderful years.
After Don’s passing, Arlene moved back to Ludington spending half the year where her daughter, Michelle lives and half the year in Florida where her daughter Terri lived. In 1992, she married the late Irving Johns. They were married for 22 years before Irving passed away in 2014.
Arlene had an outgoing, optimistic, independent nature and she shared her love of life with both family and friends. She was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church for over 60 years and had many friends there. She also developed new friendships at Sherman Oaks Apartments and Manor where she lived during the last 10 years of her life.
Being with family, worshiping, walking, reading and playing board and card games were some of her favorite activities throughout her life.
She is survived by her daughters Michelle (Greg) Moyers and Terri (Jim) McInnis; her grandchildren Ashley Moyers and Paul Bowen of Chicago, Steven Moyers and Maggie Zhao of Houston, Andrea McInnis of Florida, Mike (Christie) McInnis of Florida, Matt (Robin) McInnis of Florida, Jodi Waite of Florida, Katie Waite and Tim Bartley of Florida and Tina (Dylan) Hardison of Florida; and her great-grandchildren Ainsley McInnis, Mason McInnis, Sydney McInnis, Lark McInnis, Corbin McInnis, Mark Allan Fox, Liahnna Bartley, Austin Bartley and TJ Waite. She is also survived by her sisters Jeanne Linstrom and Rosanne (Gene) Brunke of Ludington and her sister-in-law Prudy Waite of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Marjorie Raymond; her in-laws Clyde and Faye Waite; her first husband Don Waite; her son Craig Waite; her second husband Irving Johns; her brothers Bill Raymond and Jack Raymond; her brothers-in-law Jerry Linstrom and Ron Waite; and, her sisters-in-law Mary Jean Raymond and Heddi Raymond.
A Celebration of Arlene’s Life will take place on June 11, 2022, at the Cornerstone Baptist Church. Friends may visit with the family at 10:30 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. Luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.