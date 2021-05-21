Arlie Franklin Carrier Jr., 92, of Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of Ludington, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at home. He was born Sept. 11, 1928, in Muskegon, the son of Arlie and Lucille (Dykstra) Carrier Sr.
Arlie was raised and attended school in Muskegon. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946. Afterwards, Arlie moved to Chicago where he went to work for Bell & Gossett Pumps. In 1954, Arlie moved back to Muskegon and worked at Colonial Bakery for a few years. Deciding to change his career, he went to work for Hall Electric for 11 years until moving to Ludington in 1966 to start Carrier Electric which he owned and operated until his retirement in 1991. Arlie was a member of the VFW, the American Legion, the Moose Lodge, the Eagles, the Elks and the Optimist Club.
In his spare time, Arlie enjoyed fishing with George Martin and Jack Bonser, hunting and bowling. He also enjoyed spending winters in Florida, eventually making Florida his permanent residence.
Arlie is survived by his son Arlie (Donna) Carrier III of Ludington; his companion Helen Chinn of Florida; two grandchildren Scott (Renia) Carrier and Jennifer (Ashley) Masse; six great-grandchildren Nate Carrier, Trevor Carrier, Briona Carrier, Jeffrey Carrier, Kennedy Masse and Kendall Masse; two brothers Ken (Pat) Carrier and Gary (Ann) Carrier; and, several nieces and nephews.
Arlie was preceded in death by his father and stepmother Arlie and Wilhelmina Carrier Sr.; his mother Lucille Jones; his daughter Judy Diane Carrier; and his brother and sister-in-law Jim and Mariwyn Carrier.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Lakeview Cemetery, Ludington. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Navy and the Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post No. 76.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.