Arlie “Jack” Straub, age 89, of Ludington, formerly of Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in his home.
He was born Oct. 22, 1931 in Pennsylvania to Ellis and Zella Straub. Jack attended Penn State and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served his country during the Korean War. Jack worked for the Ludington Consumers Plant where he was a Heavy Equipment Operator. He also worked as a dredger and spent some time working on the Alaska Pipe Line. He worked until he was 75.
Jack had his pilot’s license and he loved flying planes. Later in life Jack enjoyed car rides and fishing. He also enjoyed a good round of cards at the Danish Brotherhood Hall and trips to the casino.
Jack is survived by his son, David Straub; and his grandchildren, Chrystal Straub, Branden Straub, Tracy Straub, and Eric Ashley.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his daughter, Kathy Straub; and his beloved dog, Baby Dog.
According to his wishes cremation has taken place and a private memorial service was held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.