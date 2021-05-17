Arnold D. Burke, age 82, of Scottville, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, after a three month battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington, MI 49431. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. The sanctuary at the Methodist church seats 500 people. For COVID purposes, we will accommodate 220 individuals for this service. Families of those traveling together may sit together, others are asked to socially distance and masks will be required. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
