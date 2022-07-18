Arthur “Art” Bennett Jr., age 81 of Free Soil, died Saturday morning, July 16, 2022, at his home in Free Soil, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Manistee on Feb. 27, 1941, and was the son of the late Pauline (Rosenow) Vartyak and Arthur Bennett Sr. Art married Sandra Kay Ake on March 21, 1959, in Manistee. They celebrated more than 53 years of marriage together, before her death on Aug. 17, 2012. In his younger years, Art was employed as a Bell Hop at the Chippewa Hotel in Manistee, a job he always talked about. But most of his life, Art was employed as a painter, having been self-employed for a number of years and also worked with the painter’s union, where he was the union’s business representative for many years. Art had also sailed on the Great Lakes and registered on March 6, 1959, with the U.S Merchant Marines.
He was a member of the Manistee Eagles Lodge since 1964, where he was a past president of the club when it still existed. He was a life friends member of the V.F.W. Post No. 4499 of Manistee since Dec. 14, 2016. In his spare time, Art enjoyed playing golf, bowling, playing pool and traveling.
He is survived by his children Wendy (Bob) Hartman, David Bennett, Art Bennett III, Mike Bennett and Lisa (Michael) Stokes; his grandchildren Chad, Kevin, Alisha, Katie, Kimberly, Bryan, Kaitlyn, Morgan, Krystal, Katrina, Rickie Lee and Isabella; 19 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; and his brother Tony Vartyak and his sister Pauline “Polly” Meister.
Art was preceded in death by his son Daniel Dean Bennett; his sisters Catherine and Stephanie; and, his brothers Thomas, Theodore and Daniel.
A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee, with burial to follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Free Soil. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, one hour prior to the celebration of life.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.