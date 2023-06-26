Arthur “Art” William Shafer, 93, of Ludington, passed away April 26, 2023. A memorial gathering will be held Friday June 30, 2023, starting at noon at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.