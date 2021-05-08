Arthur “Hooker” Wellman, age 68, of Plymouth/Ludington, passed away on April 28, 2021. He was born on April 12, 1953, at Sessions Hospital in Northville to his parents, James and Dolores. He is pre-deceased by his father, James.
Arthur was born in Northville and raised in Plymouth. He graduated from high school in 1972 and in 1979, he graduated from Eastern Michigan University where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. While attending Eastern, he studied special education, was the captain of the track team and an awesome pole vaulter, setting several Midwest records. After several years of teaching and coaching in Plymouth, he moved to Ludington, where he was a very successful teacher as well as a swimming and track coach at LHS for more than 20 years. Go Orioles!! It was Hooker’s winning mindset along with his excellent coaching and team preparation skills that made the swim team worthy of a being called a state champion swim team.
Boating and fishing were something that Hooker loved to do. Fishing from a boat allowed him to relax with his favorite beverage and his friends. Waiting for that tug on his line, and that’s when the “reel” fun would begin for him. It didn’t matter if a fish was caught or not. It was just about being on the boat, plotting the course and getting out into the fresh air and sunshine. Hooker was also an avid gardener of flowers and vegetables; it made his backyard a magnet for all kinds of animals! Relaxation for “Hook” was hand chopping logs for the wood burning stove and enjoying a good fire on a cold day. He loved living up north.
Hooker was the loving and devoted father of Charlie and Sean, father-in-law to Sean’s partner Amanda LaPonsie, proud grandfather of Hazel Wellman and cherished son of Dolores Guenther. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his siblings Bob (Nola), Alice (Don), Dan (Jennifer), Amy (the late Glenn) and Jack (Pam). He also leaves his nieces and nephews Jimmy, David, Annie, Richard, Billy, Jeremy, Brendan and Kristofer and also his former wife Sheri Barber.
For donations to The Alzheimer’s Association please visit: http://act.alz.org/goto/Hooker_Wellman
Private services will be held at a future date.