A service to celebrate the life of Arville Stewart who died on April 1, 2020 will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27 at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Ludington. If you are able, please wear a mask and social distancing protocols will be followed. Following the service, Arville will be laid to rest at Bachelor Cemetery next to her husband Lloyd. Please visit Arville’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Arville for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23