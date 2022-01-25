Audrey Ann Wilson, mother, wife and friend to many passed away peacefully with her children at her side on Jan. 18, 2022. Audrey was born in Ludington on Dec. 22, 1929 to Rhinehart Lagesen and Lorraine “Babe” Lagesen. Audrey grew up under the guidance of her older sister, Shirley Rasmussen, who she remained close to throughout her life. A graduate of Ludington High School in 1947 and received a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University in 1952. She was proud Sigma Kappa and remained active in the East Lansing chapter through the later stages of her life.
Audrey spent many years as a resident of East Lansing, raising her family and sharing life with a large active group of friends in East Lansing, Ludington and Fort Meyers, Florida. She was an avid tennis player, casserole maker, apple pie baker and above all, connector to people. She and her husband Keith were active members of People’s Church. After Keith’s passing, Audrey maintained a presence in the back row of the church identifying new members, welcoming them and introducing herself as they passed by. She was an active member of the Burcham Hills Retirement Community. She loved connecting with people on her many walks through the neighborhood and halls of “the big house.” Making new friends and connecting people was a gift she shared up until the day she died.
Audrey is preceded in death by her parents Lorraine and Rhinehart Lagesen and her husband Keith Wilson. She is survived by her sister Shirley Rasmussen, daughter Mary Anne Reed and grandson Philip Reed and son John Keith Wilson, wife Anita, granddaughter Elizabeth Wilson Westgate and J.J. Westgate, great-grandchildren Gerald Westgate, Colin Westgate and Amelia Westgate, granddaughter Alexandra Wilson Alvarado and Sebastian Alvarado, great-grandson Carlos Alvarado and grandson Austin John Wilson.
Audrey’s funeral will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at People’s Church in East Lansing with visitation starting at 10 a.m. People’s Church requires masks be worn. Memorial contributions in Audrey’s name can be directed to People’s Church.