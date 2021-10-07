Audrey Florence Grant, 85, of Irons, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at her home on Big Bass Lake. Audrey was born on Oct. 21, 1935 in Pellston, the daughter of Ellis and Edith (Sorrow) McGarey and graduated from Muskegon Heights High School with the class of 1954. On April 25, 1969 she married Homer Grant in Muskegon and they celebrated 28 years together before Homer preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 1997.
Audrey and Homer moved to Irons following their marriage where Audrey operated Grant’s Resort on Big Bass Lake and the Popcorn Wagon store just down the road. She enjoyed traveling, especially if auctions were involved or the opportunity for her to find rare Salt & Pepper shakers to add to her extensive collection.
Audrey will be greatly missed by her sons, Ed (Kathy) Grant of Irons, Ron Gerhardstein of Kaleva, Brian Gerhardstein, Bill Grant, and Homer (Angie) Grant Jr. all of Irons; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great, great-grandchildren; her sisters, Marilyn Cheskie of Twin Lake and Marlene (Kelly) Bobbitt of Otsego; her brother Larry McGarey of Muskegon; and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Audrey’s life will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. She will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery near her home in Irons. Those who wish to remember Audrey with a memorial donation are asked to please consider colon cancer research in honor of her son’s fight with cancer.
Please visit Audrey’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.