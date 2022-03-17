Audrey June (Keith) Howe, age 87, of Ludington formerly of Scottville, passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Audrey was born on Feb. 19, 1935, to Harold and Lavilla (Milner) Keith. She attended and went on to graduate from Mason County Central High School. Audrey was employed at Dow Chemical Company and after her retirement in 1999, she became a caregiver. Audrey has always had a strong faith, and was baptized in 1969. She was a proud member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Ludington.
Growing up Audrey loved spending her time at the Keith Farm. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening and softball. She was inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame in 1988 for her exemplary conduct both on and off of the field. She played the trombone throughout her school years. Audrey had a cute sense of humor and loved everyone she met. She had a way of always making everyone feel special. Audrey’s true passion for life was her faith, and spending quality time with her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Lavilla Keith; her sons Gary and Craig Howe; and her sister Louise Forrester.
Audrey will be greatly missed by her daughter Debra Cameron; her grandsons Robert Cameron and Blake Cameron; her great-grandchildren Kye Cameron, Brendan Cameron and Rebecca Campbell; her brother Bob (Margo) Keith; her stepdaughter Karen Pustelniak of California; along with her many lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Seventh Day Adventist Church 303 N. Lavinia St., Ludington, MI 49431.
A memorial service is planned for Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. The service will begin at 1 p.m. Family will start greeting friends at 12 p.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.